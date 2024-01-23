Far and Beyond DLC - Biggest Update Yet

Too Early? Heres a surprise...

The whole project have reached to GOLDEN STAGE with the new DLC "Far and Beyond"

It was suppose to release on February but the project is finished earlier than expected.

So what about this new DLC?

It has new story cutscenes that wasn't added before and a challenging boss... also a TRUE ENDING.

This new boss is basically a remake of an old boss battle I made as a prototype for this game, I didn't include it in the final game as it does not have any impact... until now!

I suppose should've called this a Director's Cut but oh well... Far and Beyond is more appealing.

As for the rest of the chapters:

Physics has been changed and drastically improved so glitches like getting through walls and etc won't occur

Missing voice lines have been added such as Alpha's voice attacks in Chapter 5

Motion Blur has been added but little strength (meaning that the amount of it won't disturb the gameplay)

Fixed an issue where anti-aliasing does not apply on some scenes

Fixed an issue where sometimes the scene plays but the cutscenes has delay startups

NightWolf's Dodge velocity has been increased in Chapter 5

Fixed an issue where Inpu's clothes disappear in certain frames in Chapter 1

Added new artworks in Gallery section and... a bit of a surprise

I look forward for you all to try out HUMANS CONNECT as this is the best that I can make through out 9 years of work on this project alone

Thank you all for the support and please do leave a review on the steam page after you try out the game as it helps boost the game's status.

For anything please do contact me through the discord server of HUMANS CONNECT

https://discord.gg/uayUwZ2dbQ

Or my Instagram account:

https://www.instagram.com/omar_alshayji

Will announce an X account for this project (my work account) soon!

Once again Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.