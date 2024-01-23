Edinburgh - Glasgow: Engineering Express Pack - Out Now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rescue Class 385s between Scotland's two major cities and take new Class 66 liveries beyond in Free

Roam with the Edinburgh - Glasgow: Engineering Express Pack by Rivet Games - Out Now as a Gameplay Pack for the Train Sim World Compatible: ScotRail Express: Edinburgh - Glasgow route Add-on!

Train Sim World 4: Edinburgh - Glasgow: Engineering Express Pack

It’s not all smooth sailing out on the main line, from engineering movements to daring drags. In this pack, explore more gameplay and unique operations on Rivet Games’ ScotRail Express: Edinburgh - Glasgow route Add-on, with newly liveried Class 66s joining ranks alongside the Class 385.

Embark on the task of shifting hefty ballast trains along the Edinburgh - Glasgow line, without causing delays, in preparation for day-to-day engineering works, and face typical Scottish weather as you drag Class 385s on delivery and rescue runs.

A sample of sheds form the traction for these unique duties, resplendent in two brand new liveries! Encompassed in sleek blue, the Class 66 arrives in Direct Rail Services livery, and although not to be ONE-upped, it is accompanied by the pleasing magenta tones of Ocean Network Express livery.

Of course, both can be used in Free Roam across any of the routes in your collection, bringing these new liveries to other parts of the UK rail network.

Train Sim World 4 is required and Train Sim World Compatible: ScotRail Express: Edinburgh - Glasgow is recommended to make use of this gameplay pack.

Train Sim World 4: Edinburgh - Glasgow: Engineering Express Pack is out nowfor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam. It is available for £9.99/€11.99/$14.99

£9.49 on the PlayStation Store (EU / USD prices on PS remain as above).

The Route

If you’ve yet to take the modern Class 385 between Scotland’s two more prominent cities, then there’s plenty of passenger action to take on as well.

Both the route and traction for this busy Scottish commuter route come with a selection of features new to Train Sim World. For the first time a working TMS (Train Management System) screen provides the player with new and relevant information on the unit, as well as interactive functions, including the long-awaited arrival of PIS announcements!

Across the route, the scenery and environment changes between the built-up urban and suburban landscapes of both Edinburgh and Glasgow, with abundant greenery and rolling countryside occupying much of the space between them.

Train Sim World Compatible: ScotRail Express: Edinburgh – Glasgow is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Epic Games Store, and Steam for £29.99/$39.99/€35.99

