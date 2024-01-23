Update 0.99.16 is out! - Mercury updates and minor Apollo patches



The 0.99.16 update has been released. The update mostly focuses on Project Mercury where I have been correcting and reimplementing issues around the Mercury Electrical Power System and Environmental Control System.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this build you can roll back to the previous using the Steam Betas Tab accessible from the Steam client (games properties).

Mercury Retro time

The Mercury radio command "Request Retro at next Ap" has been fixed. You can use the functional bubble button to request an update of the retro time. This will automatically configure the Time to Retro timer on the center panel.



Please note that you can always adjust the time to retro manually using the handle next to the Time to Retro timer.



Mercury Electrical Power System

I have rewritten the Mercury fuse logic and rewired some of them to improve realism. Most of the fuses containing "Emer" has been rewired to their emer backup logic as part of the sequencer (such as manually triggering functions and logic by pulling the ring handles or trigger buttons).





Mercury Environmental Control System

I have updated the Environmental Control System of the Mercury capsule to improve water/H2O dynamics. I have also fixed the H2O accumulator to correct issues where the ECS has not been capable of maintaining temperature after some time in orbit. The cabin and suit temperature control logic has been improved as well.



Apollo checklist updates

I have updated multiple checklists in the Apollo CSM mission pad with reported issues related to ground crew ingress and P40. In addition, the Apollo checklist dictionary has been updated.



0.99.16 release notes: