Patch Notes [BU32]

Hello players!

Today marks Friend or Foe's 1 year anniversary on Steam! And what better way to celebrate it than an update? I want to thank you all for the past year. I never thought I'd be this lucky to gain a community that is so helpful, patient and understanding. I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as I have. With that said, I look forward to more years together with you all in this development!

This update features more buildable objects for both friends and foes of the animal kingdom. It also features brand new visuals for all the animals,

new petting interactions,

new building resources,

new item visuals

and a true first person addition to the game.

The bunnies are waiting for your arrival!



As always, full overview below. I look forward to hearing your feedback!

New

Added a true first person feature.

Added blood splatter screen effect for when taking damage.

Added ladder animations.

Added a flip function for buildings that can be accessed through “F” when the preview shows.

Added ladder interaction UI.

Added gesture animations for when the player gives a tamed animal a command.

Added gore sound effects to harvesting animations.

Added new harvesting animations.

Added new animal petting animations.

Added idle animations for when the animal has been befriended.

Added a feature where AIs will now interact with the world around them when befriended and told to stay.

Players can now see how many resources they are carrying in their hands.

Added a disclaimer warning to the main menu when launching the game.

Added a new resource for buildings that require medium sized rocks.

Added names to the building menu.

Added animal trophies.

Closing and opening now stores the previous scroll length of the building menu.

Added an option to set crouch to toggle in the gameplay settings.

Quickslots keybinds can now be changed in the controls settings.

Hitting trees and trunks now gives the player bark.

Opening inventory now automatically unequips held items.

Changes

Quickslots are now hidden by default.

Camera shake is now enabled by default.

Mouse sensitivity default value changed from 1.0 to 0.5.

Improved the ladder movement.

Spacebar can now be used to exit the ladder.

Players no longer have to aim before shooting arrows with a bow.

Changed the size of the toolbar and the health/hunger/thirst UI.

Crafted spear now deals 50 damage against heads instead of 60 and 30 chest damage instead of 40.

Changed the crafted spear mesh and icon.

Changed the hunting arrow mesh and icon.

Fall damage has been increased from 10 health loss x 0.5 seconds falling, to 17 health loss x 1 second falling.

Removed the stick ladder.

Changed the plank ladder model and building requirements.

Increased sawhorse height for more accurate hits.

Improved the follow player feature for animals.

Improved AI turning movement.

Increased decorative torch intensity.

Adjusted the animal eyes shaders.

Changed the deer antlers.

Changed the boar shaders.

Removed the warning “Can’t carry more resources”. New item now automatically replaces the held item and drops the previous item on the ground.

Tree trunks now require 2 hits from hatchet and 4 hits from crafted hatchet to break.

Adjusted the normal map of the foliage to improve visuals while the headlight is turned on.

Fixes