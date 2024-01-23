Patch Notes [BU32]

Hello players!
Today marks Friend or Foe's 1 year anniversary on Steam! And what better way to celebrate it than an update? I want to thank you all for the past year. I never thought I'd be this lucky to gain a community that is so helpful, patient and understanding. I hope you all have enjoyed it as much as I have. With that said, I look forward to more years together with you all in this development!
This update features more buildable objects for both friends and foes of the animal kingdom. It also features brand new visuals for all the animals,
new petting interactions,
new building resources,
new item visuals
and a true first person addition to the game.
The bunnies are waiting for your arrival!
As always, full overview below. I look forward to hearing your feedback!
New
- Added a true first person feature.
- Added blood splatter screen effect for when taking damage.
- Added ladder animations.
- Added a flip function for buildings that can be accessed through “F” when the preview shows.
- Added ladder interaction UI.
- Added gesture animations for when the player gives a tamed animal a command.
- Added gore sound effects to harvesting animations.
- Added new harvesting animations.
- Added new animal petting animations.
- Added idle animations for when the animal has been befriended.
- Added a feature where AIs will now interact with the world around them when befriended and told to stay.
- Players can now see how many resources they are carrying in their hands.
- Added a disclaimer warning to the main menu when launching the game.
- Added a new resource for buildings that require medium sized rocks.
- Added names to the building menu.
- Added animal trophies.
- Closing and opening now stores the previous scroll length of the building menu.
- Added an option to set crouch to toggle in the gameplay settings.
- Quickslots keybinds can now be changed in the controls settings.
- Hitting trees and trunks now gives the player bark.
- Opening inventory now automatically unequips held items.
Changes
- Quickslots are now hidden by default.
- Camera shake is now enabled by default.
- Mouse sensitivity default value changed from 1.0 to 0.5.
- Improved the ladder movement.
- Spacebar can now be used to exit the ladder.
- Players no longer have to aim before shooting arrows with a bow.
- Changed the size of the toolbar and the health/hunger/thirst UI.
- Crafted spear now deals 50 damage against heads instead of 60 and 30 chest damage instead of 40.
- Changed the crafted spear mesh and icon.
- Changed the hunting arrow mesh and icon.
- Fall damage has been increased from 10 health loss x 0.5 seconds falling, to 17 health loss x 1 second falling.
- Removed the stick ladder.
- Changed the plank ladder model and building requirements.
- Increased sawhorse height for more accurate hits.
- Improved the follow player feature for animals.
- Improved AI turning movement.
- Increased decorative torch intensity.
- Adjusted the animal eyes shaders.
- Changed the deer antlers.
- Changed the boar shaders.
- Removed the warning “Can’t carry more resources”. New item now automatically replaces the held item and drops the previous item on the ground.
- Tree trunks now require 2 hits from hatchet and 4 hits from crafted hatchet to break.
- Adjusted the normal map of the foliage to improve visuals while the headlight is turned on.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where scrolling to select items would lag.
- Fixed a bug where items could not be consumed when at 0 stamina.
- Fixed a bug where rabbits could throw players in the air.
- Fixed a bug where pumpkins could not be harvested.
- Fixed a bug where trees would not always cut.
- Fixed a bug where the stick bow would show for a moment before switching to the hunting bow upon equip.
- Fixed a bug where the player could shoot an arrow while reloading.
- Fixed a bug where the boulder would break once the melee swing was going back to idle position.
- Fixed a bug where the Forgotten Pickaxe would not autoequip when picked up.
- Fixed a bug where players couldn’t walk all the way past one of the bridges by the treehouses.
- Fixed a bug where items did not properly unequip when swimming in water.
- Fixed a bug where the player would have to press the pause button twice, if previously exiting the pause menu by pressing “Resume”.
- Fixed a bug where the player could not see the map when crouching.
- Fixed animal LODs.
- Fixed a bug where the deer idle animation would not play.
- Fixed an issue where animals would sometimes react as if they were not tamed, when tamed.
- Fixed a bug where trees that had been cut, would respawn when walking to the location of the cut tree while holding a hatchet.
- Fixed a bug where cut trees would block blueprints from being placed.
- Fixed a bug where the hotbar would sometimes disappear or appear unexpectedly.
- Fixed a bug where there would be player collision after destroying the trunk of a tree.
- Fixed a bug where some items would be removed from the inventory when placing a blueprint.
- Fixed a bug where the splitwood doorframes had switched icons.
- Fixed a bug where players would experience FPS drops when opening the building menu.
- Fixed a bug where pressing default would not apply the new settings.
- Fixed a bug where players could not read a note that laid on one of the beds in the treehouses due to collision issues.
- Fixed a bug where players could not walk through the double plank doors.
- Fixed a bug where equipping and unequipping bark armor would give infinite amount of points for the friendlybar.
- Fixed a bug where the player would have to press twice to pull out the book after opening inventory while holding the book.
- Fixed a bug where player could not use the sawhorses if hitting one of the marks and then switching hatchets.
- Fixed a bug where the map would disappear when opening the inventory or using an item.
- Fixed a bug where the writing on the map was rotated
- Fixed a bug where some items could not be dropped by pressing “G”.
- Fixed a bug where dropping some items with “G” would only drop 1 of said item.
- Fixed a bug where using a medkit would increase the max player health.
- Fixed a bug where chests would spawn water bottles with wrong item ID.
- Fixed a bug where the player’s death loot would spawn in the center of the map regardless of the players position.
- Fixed a bug where the bow model would disappear when scrolling to fast between weapons.
- Fixed a bug where there would be frequent camera shake while in the inventory.
- Fixed a bug where the buttons in the building menu would have the same incorrect hover sound effect.
- Fixed a bug where the cart sound effects would not be affected by the player’s settings.
- Fixed a bug where the writing in the book would glow white.
