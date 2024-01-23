 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 23 January 2024

Update 59.7

Update 59.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Discard effect and triggers.
  • Added ability turn triggers.
  • You can now use multiple targeted abilities.
  • Match overlay text now has an outline.
  • Fix AI only using one targeted ability.
  • Fix issue with adding some Give "" abilities.
  • Fix error when deleting a challenge.
  • Fix editor not detecting change when clicking new.
  • Fix description/displayname not updating in property & publish editor.
  • Fix old Aura abilities showing up as selectable abiity.
  • AI style setting removed.

