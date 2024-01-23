- Added Discard effect and triggers.
- Added ability turn triggers.
- You can now use multiple targeted abilities.
- Match overlay text now has an outline.
- Fix AI only using one targeted ability.
- Fix issue with adding some Give "" abilities.
- Fix error when deleting a challenge.
- Fix editor not detecting change when clicking new.
- Fix description/displayname not updating in property & publish editor.
- Fix old Aura abilities showing up as selectable abiity.
- AI style setting removed.
Card Battle Simulator update for 23 January 2024
Update 59.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
