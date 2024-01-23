 Skip to content

THE DESCENT update for 23 January 2024

Quality of Life Update #2 v 1.1

23 January 2024

This patch addresses some technical issues and a few more frustrations encountered to further polish the game. We thank you for taking the time to report all your suggestions and any issues.

Major

  • Saving Graphics Settings is now fixed.

  • Localized Additional Languages
    [ Added Greek, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Czech, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Turkish ]

  • Objective Difficulty Improved.
    [Reduced confusion in some objectives by helping player focus on the problem area by controlling the area to explore.]

Minor

  • Removed unused Inputs

  • Condensed Newspaper translations to fix Note UI.

  • SDFX Reduced for sensitivity.
    [Elevator Mechanical Noise Reduced / Generator Noise Reduced / etc.]

  • Generator Fuse Objective Adjustment [Updates correctly now after generator turned on.]

  • Grammatical errors fixed

  • Gas Chamber Coal Mine Blockade Fixed [allowed players to pass through]

Future Updates

  • Currently working on Controller Support!

  • Add Night Vision Battery / will Recharge when not in use! [to avoid spam using night vision]

  • Fix Windows Glass Reflective Shading Issues.

Again thank you for reporting issues!
If you find encounter more please report in our forum here DESCENT FORUM

