Quality of Life Update #2 v 1.1

THE DESCENT UPDATE V 1.1
This patch addresses some technical issues and a few more frustrations encountered to further polish the game. We thank you for taking the time to report all your suggestions and any issues.
Major
-
Saving Graphics Settings is now fixed.
-
Localized Additional Languages
[ Added Greek, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Czech, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Turkish ]
-
Objective Difficulty Improved.
[Reduced confusion in some objectives by helping player focus on the problem area by controlling the area to explore.]
Minor
-
Removed unused Inputs
-
Condensed Newspaper translations to fix Note UI.
-
SDFX Reduced for sensitivity.
[Elevator Mechanical Noise Reduced / Generator Noise Reduced / etc.]
-
Generator Fuse Objective Adjustment [Updates correctly now after generator turned on.]
-
Grammatical errors fixed
-
Gas Chamber Coal Mine Blockade Fixed [allowed players to pass through]
Future Updates
-
Currently working on Controller Support!
-
Add Night Vision Battery / will Recharge when not in use! [to avoid spam using night vision]
-
Fix Windows Glass Reflective Shading Issues.
Again thank you for reporting issues!
If you find encounter more please report in our forum here DESCENT FORUM
