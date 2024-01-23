Quality of Life Update #2 v 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13251531 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 19:32:14 UTC by Wendy

This patch addresses some technical issues and a few more frustrations encountered to further polish the game. We thank you for taking the time to report all your suggestions and any issues.

Major

Saving Graphics Settings is now fixed.

Localized Additional Languages

[ Added Greek, Hungarian, Bulgarian, Czech, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Turkish ]

Objective Difficulty Improved.

[Reduced confusion in some objectives by helping player focus on the problem area by controlling the area to explore.]

Minor

Removed unused Inputs

Condensed Newspaper translations to fix Note UI.

SDFX Reduced for sensitivity.

[Elevator Mechanical Noise Reduced / Generator Noise Reduced / etc.]

Generator Fuse Objective Adjustment [Updates correctly now after generator turned on.]

Grammatical errors fixed

Gas Chamber Coal Mine Blockade Fixed [allowed players to pass through]

Currently working on Controller Support!

Add Night Vision Battery / will Recharge when not in use! [to avoid spam using night vision]

Fix Windows Glass Reflective Shading Issues.

Again thank you for reporting issues!

If you find encounter more please report in our forum here DESCENT FORUM