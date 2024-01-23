Update 1.0.1

UI/UX
- Added a warning that appears when the game has not closed properly in the previous session, advising the player to check the autosaves.
- Autosaves in the Recent Projects list now display how long ago they were created.
- The Ink Switch Menu now also closes when an ink is right-clicked.
- The Mouse Interaction Mode and the Target Simulation Speed are now saved with the project.
Fixes
- Fixed undo history of some text boxes (such as the assembly and notes editors) not being reset when loading a different project. Also, fixed cases where placeholder text was included at the start of the history.
- Fixed File Dialog sometimes having the name of the previously opened/saved project pre-filled in the file name textbox.
- Fixed autosaving system not always initiating the save rotation (when the game has just been opened) from the oldest autosave found.
- Fixed Target Simulation Speed sometimes changing when switching from the spinbox to the slider widget.
