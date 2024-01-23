 Skip to content

Virtual Circuit Board update for 23 January 2024

Update 1.0.1

Build 13251452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI/UX

  • Added a warning that appears when the game has not closed properly in the previous session, advising the player to check the autosaves.
  • Autosaves in the Recent Projects list now display how long ago they were created.
  • The Ink Switch Menu now also closes when an ink is right-clicked.
  • The Mouse Interaction Mode and the Target Simulation Speed are now saved with the project.

Fixes

  • Fixed undo history of some text boxes (such as the assembly and notes editors) not being reset when loading a different project. Also, fixed cases where placeholder text was included at the start of the history.
  • Fixed File Dialog sometimes having the name of the previously opened/saved project pre-filled in the file name textbox.
  • Fixed autosaving system not always initiating the save rotation (when the game has just been opened) from the oldest autosave found.
  • Fixed Target Simulation Speed sometimes changing when switching from the spinbox to the slider widget.

