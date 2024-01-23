GRAVEN Is Now Out of Early Access!

Greetings, everyone!

We bring truly amazing news - GRAVEN has now left Early Access and is fully released!

We would like to thank everyone who accompanied us on our Early Access journey, it's only thanks to your support and feedback that we've been able to bring you the full experience that GRAVEN has become.

To give you a little taste of what awaits you, we have prepared a short trailer, enjoy!



GRAVEN’s 1.0 launch introduces two whole new zones: Hub 2, “The Granite Watch,” and Hub 3 “The Subnatural Desert,” as well as expanded depth and finer polish in Hub 1. Also making their debut are 12 new enemy types (for a 24 total), 5 new weapons and spells (bringing the total to 15), 4 rings, 3 new stones for your staff and 1 new potion (for a grand total of 11 items).

Due to the amount of not just new content, but changes and updates to the first hub of the game, saves players have made during Early Access will not work, as we have announced previously.

If you like the game, you might be interested in getting the Digital Artbook and learn more about the process of creating the unique visual style of GRAVEN, or the official Soundtrack to accompany you on your journey on the Parallel Path. You can also get both along with the game in the form of the Deluxe Edition for an extra discount (which applies even if you already own the game).

Speaking of discounts, for the first week from launch, you will be able to get GRAVEN, the Digital Artbook and Soundtrack with a 15% discount, and we have also arranged the following bundles to let you get an even better price, if you already have other awesome games. Or of course, you can just buy them in one neat package now!

Thank you very much for playing and if you like GRAVEN, don't forget to leave a review here on Steam!