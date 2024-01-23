Update to Version 1.0 (build 73)

It's been a little while since the last update. This build introduces 3 new monsters (one in the base game and two in DLC), plus several updates and bug fixes.

First ... the monsters! The ORC MERCENARY has been added to the base game (level 5+). This larger-than-normal orc will typically be found in orc villages fighting alongside the other orcs. They like to wield a hooked poleaxe and have several tricks up their sleeves, including kicking dirt in their enemies' eyes. They can be found in all worlds where orcs are normally encountered.

Next up is the GLACIAL YAK, a large, ornery beast added to The Frozen Expanse DLC. These lumbering beasts have 4 long horns and two curved tusks and are prized for their valuable hides. But they won't give them up easily. They love to use their long horns to topple opponents, plus they're fond of trampling them as well.

Finally, I added the TOADMAN to The Swampy Isles DLC, although you're likely to encounter him in most worlds that have greenery or water. Don't confuse these guys with Bullywugs, because they're very different and more robust. Toadmen live a nomadic life and carry their possessions on them. They fight with a polearm, but also have several Druidic spells available to them including POISON THORN, ENTANGLE, and FOG CLOUD.

Now for the updates and bug fixes.

One user had an issue with drag-and-drop not working on their installation of Java. While I can't fix the internals of Java, I did add a workaround that many others will probably like. You can now slot a character to an in-town activity by selecting a character, then clicking on the activity to highlight it, then pressing the ENTER key. This will slot them the same as drag-and-drop. It also works in the Tavern when recruiting NPC's. In town is the only place in the game where drag-and-drop is utilized, so hopefully this allows some who weren't previously able to play the game play it.

There was a big mix-up in town that is surprising it went on so long without someone alerting the authorities. It turns out that the Bartender at the Tavern owes everyone a big apology for overcharging them all this time for new recruits. The amount that was taken from your purse was larger than the amount specified (by a factor of the level of the NPC, e.g.; costing 3x as much for a level 3 NPC!). We'd expect that from a Rogue's Guild, but not from an honest business owner that keeps the town awash in ale and dabbles in culinary creativity. The Mayor was alerted to this and he sent his reliable public servant, the Clerk, to remedy the situation and the Bartender from this point forth will only charge the amount advertised. Sorry, due to the excessive paperwork that would be involved, no refunds for said activity in the past can be granted.

There were times that a campsite could shift over one grid square when camping was resumed after a random encounter. This sometimes could have resulted in placing characters in a rock that they couldn't escape from. This was fixed.

Some flask-based abilities were modified so that they won't work over water, such as GREASE, MOLOTOV COCKTAIL, and TAR FLASK (because the flask wouldn't break and spread due to the water).

Fixed an issue related to Spriggan dens spawning behind rocks in The Caverns of Grimlock.

Fixed an issue where if a town event caused a change in the functionality of a given building, when the event expired the building was not restored to its original state (e.g., one of The Stones falling and squashing someone).

The ability SUPPRESSING FIRE has been changed so that it no longer does any physical damage, but will automatically break DEFENSE and cut MP in half on the victim's next turn. It also has a chance of PANIC.

There are a few other small bugs that were squashed. The full list can be seen in the release notes: https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.