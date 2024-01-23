First Patch For Kebab Chefs v0.1.2

Greetings Chefs!

We are happy to announce the first ever patch for Kebab Chefs! After some batch of hotfixes, we are starting to work on some playability improvement with this first ever patch. Also there are still a bunch of important bug fixes as well.

A lot of you were also mentioning about an increase of menu size and we will be making an adjustment for menu very soon!

Thanks for all the people who are continuously contributing the game, pointing out bugs, advicing for the playability improvements. This patches wouldn't be that quick without you.

Here's the full list of changes with v0.1.2:

[Added] Game saved notification

[Added] Default lighting for large restaurant

[Added] A new box when moving to large restaurant that holds item as whole and not seperating them

[Updated] Starting money decreased

[Updated] Garlic and potato won't be decayed overnight

[Updated] Doner knives can be attached to knife racks

[Fixed] Mushroom Kebab ingredients doesn't show up

[Fixed] Storage items get doubled when loading from save

[Fixed] Floor dirts aren't reachable in large restaurant

[Fixed] Issue with Waiters not teleporting to new restaurant

[Fixed] Being able to paying credit debts without sufficient money, even with no money.

[Fixed] Collider issues in front of the large restaurant

[Fixed] Dirts getting added to box when moving to large restaurant

[Fixed] Issue wtih connecting multiplayer servers if you leave room on lobby

[Fixed] Localization issue on gourmet elena's recipe lines

[Fixed] Issue where Cupcake recipe requires 100 chocolate