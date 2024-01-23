Playtest Hotfix 0.17.6 🛠️

Greetings, mighty Vikings! ✊

As your awesome feedback continues to flow in a wide stream, we were able to introduce yet another Viking Frontiers Hotfix! 😁 Are you curious what we have prepared, improved and fixed for you this time?

Hotfix 0.17.6 Notes 📜

FIXES:

• Fixed map bugs - misaligned objects, added new appearance of fields

• Fixed cursor not disappearing after exiting some of the UI panels

• Fixed stamina regeneration when the player is in the air

• Fixed bugs related to equipping tools and support items

• Fixed heating bars bugs at the Forge Station

• The Unstuck button is now fixed

• Improved navigation in Smelter and Workbench panels

• Added visualization of production slots in the Workbench panel

• Improved control over the production button in the Workbench panel

• Fixed a number of bugs related to completing tasks

• Added a number of graphical fixes on the map

Thank you, testers!

You can share your feedback via our Discord server and the dedicated Playtest Feedback Form. Every, even the shortest, opinion is important to us, so we will greatly appreciate it if you would like to share your feelings about the game!

In case of any questions or ideas, we remain at your disposal on Steam Discussions, Social Media channels and our Discord server. Be sure to drop by!

Thank you, Vikings! Until next time! 🖐️

Have you seen our other games?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765920/Gimle_The_Broken_Prophecy/?l=polish

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697870/Crown_of_Greed/