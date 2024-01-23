 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KAOS SurVival update for 23 January 2024

Patch 8d

Share · View all patches · Build 13251266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch: 8d
With the descent of radiation, KAlle sent his topas, gathering resources in areas of the map. Try to steal these resources.
Added auto-defense Turret.
Low level weapons can be loaded bullet for bullet.
BigComposter goes to 5k Hp.
The lighting of the lamp was reduced and yellow light was used.
Reinforcement of the external Gates.
New bed added (Be aware that the bed may not work) Always place your bed in an isolated and closed place.

PT:
Patch: 8d
Com a descida da radiação, KAlle enviou as suas topas,  juntar recursos em zonas do mapa. Tente roubar esses recursos.
Adicionado Turreta de defesa automática.
Armas de nível baixo podem ser carregada bala a bala.
BigComposter passa para 5k de Hp.
Reduzida a iluminação do candeeiro e colocada luz amarela.
Reforço nos Gates exteriores.  
Adicionada nova cama (Tenha atenção que a cama pode não funcionar) Ponha sempre a sua cama num local isolado e fechado.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947281 Depot 1947281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link