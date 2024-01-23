Patch: 8d

With the descent of radiation, KAlle sent his topas, gathering resources in areas of the map. Try to steal these resources.

Added auto-defense Turret.

Low level weapons can be loaded bullet for bullet.

BigComposter goes to 5k Hp.

The lighting of the lamp was reduced and yellow light was used.

Reinforcement of the external Gates.

New bed added (Be aware that the bed may not work) Always place your bed in an isolated and closed place.

PT:

Com a descida da radiação, KAlle enviou as suas topas, juntar recursos em zonas do mapa. Tente roubar esses recursos.

Adicionado Turreta de defesa automática.

Armas de nível baixo podem ser carregada bala a bala.

BigComposter passa para 5k de Hp.

Reduzida a iluminação do candeeiro e colocada luz amarela.

Reforço nos Gates exteriores.

Adicionada nova cama (Tenha atenção que a cama pode não funcionar) Ponha sempre a sua cama num local isolado e fechado.