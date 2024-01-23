-Decreased knock-back distance
-Increased invulnerability length after being hit
-Broken swords now respawn faster
-Reduced HP of certain enemies
-You can now pick up your sword while dashing
-Slightly decreased player hitbox size
-Music now resumes after pausing
-Ninja star now respawns after a few seconds
-You can now cancel attacks by dashing
-Fix a bug with the Octopus boss
-Minor changes to Octopus boss fight
Samurai Ninja Wars update for 23 January 2024
Update 1
