-Decreased knock-back distance

-Increased invulnerability length after being hit

-Broken swords now respawn faster

-Reduced HP of certain enemies

-You can now pick up your sword while dashing

-Slightly decreased player hitbox size

-Music now resumes after pausing

-Ninja star now respawns after a few seconds

-You can now cancel attacks by dashing

-Fix a bug with the Octopus boss

-Minor changes to Octopus boss fight