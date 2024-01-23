Early Access - BUILD 0.26.00

Early Access - BUILD 0.26.0

Version 0.26.0 is our first update of the year - and we’re starting with a big one!

As of today’s patch, players will be able to start customising their own games with all new difficulty settings. These difficulty settings allow players to adjust individual game rules on most aspects of the game, including AI perception, objectives, minigame difficulties and more.

Furthermore, this update introduces all new interaction animations and revamped minigames. Players will now engage in animations when interacting with objects in the world. Other players can see these animations too, giving better visual indications of what other players are doing. The updated minigames aim to make interactions with objectives more meaningful. For example, players may need to carefully choose when it is safe to make progress on accessing PC or radio. If threatened, a player may have to decide to come back to the minigame later when it is safe to do so.

We’ve heard quite a bit of feedback from the community regarding how the AI feels a little too attached to the player. This update addresses this issue with a plethora of adjustments, including by tweaking The Noble’s pathing and creatures will lose interest in the player much faster when their target is hiding in an inaccessible location. Please head over to our Discord to let us know your feedback on these balance adjustments.

The Sheriff Department had a few remaining corners that needed a new lick of paint in the wake of the recent visual update. The PD is now good to go with new visual details including fleshed out offices and some interesting new routes.

This update features loads of general improvements, fixes, quality of life changes and optimisations. Additionally, a particularly nasty crash on startup has been addressed for any players with this issue. Take a look at the list below for all the details.

Remember to check out any of the following resources for more information and updates on the game.

Added

Added a new difficulty system. Players can now choose a range of preset difficulties, or mix and match many of the game’s parameters to create their own custom game rules.

Added new interaction animations for various activities, such as using computers, squeezing through gaps, healing players and using fuse boxes.

Added a new squeeze through barricade which replaces the original crouch under barricades.

Added new stairs, which can sometimes be destroyed and replaces the original barricades on stairs.

Added zipline to church roof allowing faster access back to generator room.

Implemented a new benchmark system allowing the game to automatically estimate the ideal settings of the player's hardware.

Added support for Intel® XeSS (Intel GPU and Arc).

Added a new accessibility option to remove flashing lights.

Added new hotkey prompts on screen, such as a prompt to remind players they can highlight teammates with Spacebar.

Minigames redesigned to be a more significant part of the gameplay. Minigames now require the player to succeed on multiple checks over a period of time. Players may choose to start progress on a minigame, then come back later when able to do so to finish the objective. This new approach also allows minigames to scale with difficulty.

Finished all visual updates to rooms in the Sheriff’s Department.

Players can now scroll through journal entries with their mouse wheel.

Redesigned church roof layout and visuals. New visuals show how the church roof has been damaged.

Breaker boxes in the Sheriff’s Department now use an updated model which syncs with new animations.

Updated layout of Police Department Utility Room so that vent hatch and fuse boxes do not interfere with each other.

Fuses and Circuit Breakers have been renamed to 30A fuses and 100A fuses for consistency.

Scoreboard now shows the current version number.

Scoreboard no longer shows columns for players who do not exist.

FPS Display and Hardware Timings toggles have now been moved into Video Settings.

General reassessment of default game settings.

Fledglings no longer hang around for an extended period of time when the player moves to an inaccessible location such as under a house.

Updated audibility of noble’s cane and footsteps.

Rebalanced storm coldness rate and damage.

Damage from the cold now only happens when the player is below a temperature of 0.

HUD displaying temperature updated to be more understandable

Players now return to the main menu screen instead of the language selection screen after disconnecting from the host.

Bringing items used for objectives forward into the second section now properly updates the relevant objectives.

Keypads now scale with difficulty.

Moved some loot containers that could be blocked if a coffin spawns in front.

Removed fledglings hanging from doors to be replaced with other scary things in the future.

Animation now players to show other players using their inventory

The Noble now creates slightly more space when grabbing a player from a hiding place. Prevents bite animation being misaligned due to lack of available space.

Item spawn distributions rebalanced in line with new difficulty settings. Item spawns no longer spawn a fixed number, instead spawn between a minimum and maximum depending on difficulty.

Maximum rank achievable is now dependent on difficulty. Easy = B. Normal = A. Hard = S. Nightmare = S+

The working fire alarm button is now random and no longer always spawns near the helicopter.

Several AI rebalances aimed at reducing the extent to which enemies feel like they hang around the player.

Replaced entry smoke for The Noble to a much more performance friendly version.

Fixed

Fixed black screen on launch crash affecting some players

Fixed various stretched button UI prompts

Fixed UI icon for Spacebar being too small to read comfortably

Fixed missing journal hotkey on loading screen about the journal.

Fixed rooftop fledgling scream SFX being harshly cut off at the end of the sound.

Fixed players disconnecting while hiding causing the items they drop to become inaccessible to other players.

Fixed Gamma defaulting to 1 and ignoring player specified settings.

Fixed a situation where players could not progress in the police station due to lacking access to a screwdriver.

Fixed rare situations where some items could spawn in inaccessible locations preventing progress. A new system for handling spawning ensures essential items now spawn in safe locations to allow progression.

Fixed many interactable objects, particularly in Section 2, missing their interaction circle to show they are interactable.

Fixed some loot items intended for Section 1 spawning in Section 2

Fixed some loot containers being completely inaccessible to players potentially preventing further progress in the section.

Fixed situations where The Noble could teleport into the ground or get stuck in some parts of the level.

Fixed UI icons getting stuck on other players.

Fixed selecting ‘Low Settings’ not changing all settings to the lowest

Fixed a visual bug with the floor in the room below the office with the hole.

Fixed missing materials on some computer monitors.

Fixed some parts of the Noble’s AI causing actions to happen slightly slower than intended.

Fixed inventory sometimes locking the game up when interacting with something in the world.

Fixed roller door SFX not working with sound volume settings.

Fixed keypad sound not being occluded by the geometry of the level.

Fixed issue where camera could clip with player's mesh when using some types of computer.

Fixed Section 2 grade showing Section 1 grade on the scoreboard.

Fixed rare issue where updates to the player’s health can be affected by exceedingly low framerates.

Fixed missing wallpaper texture in houses.

Fixed game timer (which can be turned on in the settings) not showing unless toggled off then back on again.

Fixed legacy objective text in escape plans HUD element being activated.

Fixed camera always snapping to a horizontal rotation after using the inventory for the host player.

Fixed being stuck in a hiding place after being grabbed by The Noble

Various score calculation fixes.

Fixed circumstances causing times not to show on the scoreboard.

Fixed time taken to complete stages not affecting total score.

Fixed health kits stats not being recorded properly.

Fixed some scoreboard stats not being recorded properly if the player is a client

Fixed pressing Esc to pause while entering a hiding place causing the game to locked up.

Fixed lighting near armoury door, where entering and exiting could cause lights to turned off erroneously

Various AI navigation fixes

Optimisations

Significant performance improvement affecting on screen UI elements, often causing poor performance depending on the direction a player is looking.

Various level optimisations to ensure only assets that needed to be loaded are loaded in at any given time.

Minor optimisation for some items with translucency.

Known Issues