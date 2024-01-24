Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.7

Version V1.0.7 Update:

Dear generals! Thank you for your active feedback. We have continued to optimize the game.

In this version update, we focused on fixing the Dungeon/High Overlord main storyline freezing issue, repaired some terrain bugs, and added hints for using equipment recipes.

Specific updates are as follows:

Fixed the issue of the abnormal closure of the second stone gate in the dungeon.

Optimized the problem of the White Tiger getting stuck on woods in the BOSS battle and unable to move.

Fixed the issue of Zhao Yun's abnormal stamina consumption while running with an empty-handed spear.

Fixed the problem of movement getting stuck in known locations like Zhengli and Bai Raozhai.

Fixed the issue of the large circular platform floating in the Nanlou Fortress battlefield.

Adjusted and shortened the time spent on herb gathering.

Optimized wild boar skill targeting and attacks.

Fixed the problem of Phoenix's Praise skill being endlessly released.

Added hints for using equipment recipes.

Fixed the issue of the game freezing when killing the High Overlord BOSS.

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!