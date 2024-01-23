V3.3.1.2
+Xenos Calculator can now pull data from the game, click the button lower left of the Main Menu
+Added reward for first Ascension (Or your next Ascension for those who have already Ascended)
+Pets Buffed - Penguin 3x / Cat 0.5x
+Fixed Ascension notification displaying incorrectly
+Removed old Healing Aura texts from Tavern
+Fixed bug in Mini game not resetting when starting again
+Fixed SkyForge allowing you to keep 0,0,0 equipment from crafting
+Fixed bug with Double Leveling of Hero from Tavern
Heros and Monsters: Idle Incremental update for 23 January 2024
Calculator Update, Pet Buffs, Bug Removal Service
