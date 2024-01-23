Calculator Update, Pet Buffs, Bug Removal Service

V3.3.1.2

+Xenos Calculator can now pull data from the game, click the button lower left of the Main Menu

+Added reward for first Ascension (Or your next Ascension for those who have already Ascended)

+Pets Buffed - Penguin 3x / Cat 0.5x

+Fixed Ascension notification displaying incorrectly

+Removed old Healing Aura texts from Tavern

+Fixed bug in Mini game not resetting when starting again

+Fixed SkyForge allowing you to keep 0,0,0 equipment from crafting

+Fixed bug with Double Leveling of Hero from Tavern