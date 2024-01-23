Patch 0.3.3.4

Added: Reset key bindings to default button, if pressed all key bindings reverted to the default one

Added: Option to enable profanity filter settings in UI options

Added: Upscaling Options to video settings

Added: FidelityFX 3 upscale method

Added: DLSS 3.5 upscale method

Added: Temporal Super Resolution upscale method

Added: Option to disable upscale tech and use native render resolution + AA

Added: "Enable dynamic resolution" settings

Added: Nvidia Image Scaler upscaling tech as option

Added: Intel XeSS upscaling method

Added: Dynamic input bind hints UI to show available controls on various UI screens

Added: Patch notes to main menu

Added: Large grill model (spawns various food items)

Fixed: Construction rotation not working even if yaw or pitch rotation was enabled via database

Fixed: Ability UI input reading issue

Fixed: /me chat command

Fixed: Gizaley Cara and Sonotol Cara waypoint saving issues

Fixed: Character limit exploit

Fixed: Accept/decline clan invite commands

Fixed: A bunch of minor input / UI issues

Fixed: Missing water ripples

Fixed: Interaction / Ability UI not showing correct keys

Fixed: Missing input/key rebind options

Fixed: Interaction UI overlapping issue

Possible Fix: For main menu under terrain spawn

Possible Fix: For UI scaling issue caused by 4k resolution

Possible Fix: For server crash

Updated: Chat profanity filter moved to client side

Updated: Video settings: Settings now applied only if "apply" button is being pressed

Updated: FPS limit using dropdown box instead of type in text box

Updated: Sentry crash reporter (all crashes are now automatically processed and sent via sentry)

Updated: Hay level asset and textures; great library building (wip); bench models and bench scales to fit the Ka'sai

Removed: "Key bind already in use" check to allow key rebinds / changes

Removed: Santa from Altuis

The Dev Kitchen

Wyvern work in progress animations



Eastern Dragon Concepts (model is currently being worked on)





Lindworm skin concept



Lindworm animations





Various level art









Fae skin mod





If you want to see more frequent news on upcoming game updates make sure to join us on Discord!

Want to report a bug or want to know what other things we have on our to-do list visit our Trello Board!