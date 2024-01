8.1.2 Cleaner Combat

1/23/2024

v8.1.2 Cleaner Combat

Balancing:

Removed Foray mechanic. (walls have been

reduced to compensate)

Stagger no longer increases damage taken

by 12.5%.

Stagger no longer increases gravity damage

taken by 12.5%.

Stagger no longer lowers magic, spirit,

defense, or luck.

Stagger now lowers attack and dexterity by

10%. (was 20%).

Knocked Down now increases damage taken

by 25%. (was 50%)

Halved the hidden holy damage bonus to

Sentence.

Misc:

Fixed Triple Threat's stats.

Fixed allies not showing up in a certain

boss fight.