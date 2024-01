Share · View all patches · Build 13250900 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Right and Down and Dice is now available!

Explore randomly generated card dungeons where you can only move Right and Down, use Dice to defeat mighty enemies, gather powerful artifacts, and learn new abilities! Will you be able to escape from the dungeon?

Remember to give the game a review, it helps us a lot!

Thanks for your support,

Kiko

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2228010/Right_and_Down_and_Dice/