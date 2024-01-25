Demonologist v1.3.0 Update

Hello Demonologists,

The update 1.3.0 is out! This new update brings the long-awaited and most wanted Hiding mechanic! Along with hiding spots, the remaining 2 ghost data are here too! For more information and patch notes, see below:

Added:

Hiding spots added

Boogey, Guipo data added

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

Custom mode multiplier adjusted

All languages' localizations completed

Fixes:

Safespots in all maps.

Depending on the map's design and size, there are various hiding spots on each map. But be careful though, if the ghost sees you while you are getting inside a hiding spot, it will still catch and kill you!

And our next update after hiding spots, will be a new map "Haunted School!"

Clock Wizard Games