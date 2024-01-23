Update, Version 20240123



English

############Content################

[Boss]The Sphinx Boss in Egypt is now considered a "Stone" enemy. Thus, a certain invention of Dr. Kyoryu can cause great damage to him.

[Skill]Cleansing can now also remove Acid Burn.

[Boss]Reduced the Aten High Priest (Shaded Version)'s HP regeneration.

[Item]New Equipment: The Beak of Heroic Speech

[Outside the Grand Library]Added a new encounter with an Anomaly Smuggler. The Beak of Heroic Speech is the reward of this encounter.

############DEBUG################

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the issue that a part of the mission log misses Traditional Chinese localization. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the issue that a part of the mission dialogs misses Traditional Chinese localization. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Oasis Teahouse]Fixed a Traditional Chinese localization issue in the bartender's dialog. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[A Slave and a Deity]Fixed 2 missing dialogs. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Bandits]Fixed a bug that successfully intimidates sometimes does not make them go away. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )

[Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field]Fixed a tileset bug about the stairs. (Thanks to 渺兔's streaming )



简体中文

############Content################

【Boss】埃及的狮身人面像Boss现在有了【石头】标签。于是，恐龙博士的某个发明能够对其造成极大伤害。

【技能】净化现在也能消除酸液腐蚀。

【Boss】降低了阿腾大祭祀（暗影形态）的生命恢复率。

【物品】新装备：豪言壮语的鸟嘴

【大图书馆外】加入了新的和一个异常走私者的遭遇。豪言壮语的鸟嘴是这个遭遇的奖励。

############DEBUG################

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了部分任务日志没有繁体中文文本的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【迷失于沙粒中】修复了部分任务对白没有繁体中文文本的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【绿洲茶馆】修复了一处酒保的繁体中文文本错误。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【奴隶与神明】修复了两处未显示的对白。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【强盗】修复了成功威胁强盗有时不会让他们离开的Bug。（感谢渺兔的直播）

【水田迷宮】修复了一个楼梯有关的图块错误。（感谢渺兔的直播）

