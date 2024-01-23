 Skip to content

The Lost Tape - Cellar update for 23 January 2024

Fix 1.0.8

Build 13250787

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on reviews and information from discussions, we have fixed the following issues:

  1. Papers from black stain could be picked up early, causing incorrect paper display.
  2. The map outside the cabin may not have loaded in time for some players.

