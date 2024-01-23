Based on reviews and information from discussions, we have fixed the following issues:
- Papers from black stain could be picked up early, causing incorrect paper display.
- The map outside the cabin may not have loaded in time for some players.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Based on reviews and information from discussions, we have fixed the following issues:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update