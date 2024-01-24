Dominions 6.02

This is a second quickly made bug fix patch. Thanks for reporting the bugs you find. We will start to work on the next update right away, so expect another update in the near future.

General

Foreign recruit fixes for several nations

Patrol bonus was not correctly displayed for mounted units

Asphodel +1 magic-scale limit

Research gave more RP than it should

Oni phantasmal weapons -> spectral weapons

Oni spirit forms have their item slots back

Queens of Air got wrong summons, fixed

Oreigenes didn’t have earth empowerment, fixed

Fix for incorrect magic precision boost information on units

Spirit Mask targeted wearer, fixed

Arena didn’t give gold and gems, fixed

Gods no longer age while they are dormant

Fix for divine emperor only getting 1 bearer

Aurora Borealis is now castable

Edge scrolling in windowed mode was too sensitive at the top

Reliability fix for network

Can press Esc to exit network lobby administration

Fix for timer not counting down in lobby games

Reduced CPU usage in network lobby

Sprite fixes for Unholy Knights and some other mounted units

Triton Knights had sacred mounts

Stat Fixes

Typo fixes

Modding

Fix for poptypes higher than 127

Only one #startitem worked, fixed

#req_godismnr only worked one time, fixed

Sound and music modding

Map Making