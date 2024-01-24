Dominions 6.02

This is a second quickly made bug fix patch. Thanks for reporting the bugs you find. We will start to work on the next update right away, so expect another update in the near future.
General
- Foreign recruit fixes for several nations
- Patrol bonus was not correctly displayed for mounted units
- Asphodel +1 magic-scale limit
- Research gave more RP than it should
- Oni phantasmal weapons -> spectral weapons
- Oni spirit forms have their item slots back
- Queens of Air got wrong summons, fixed
- Oreigenes didn’t have earth empowerment, fixed
- Fix for incorrect magic precision boost information on units
- Spirit Mask targeted wearer, fixed
- Arena didn’t give gold and gems, fixed
- Gods no longer age while they are dormant
- Fix for divine emperor only getting 1 bearer
- Aurora Borealis is now castable
- Edge scrolling in windowed mode was too sensitive at the top
- Reliability fix for network
- Can press Esc to exit network lobby administration
- Fix for timer not counting down in lobby games
- Reduced CPU usage in network lobby
- Sprite fixes for Unholy Knights and some other mounted units
- Triton Knights had sacred mounts
- Stat Fixes
- Typo fixes
Modding
- Fix for poptypes higher than 127
- Only one #startitem worked, fixed
- #req_godismnr only worked one time, fixed
- Sound and music modding
Map Making
- Default winter map didn't work, fixed
- Error check for map filenames with spaces
Changed files in this update