Empire Chronicles update for 23 January 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.11) - Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.11) - Minor Update

  • Bug Fix: Removed Lore option from NPCs that have no lore info.
  • Bug Fix: Sheridan was wandering around the char select map.

