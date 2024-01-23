 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Abyss School update for 23 January 2024

01/24 (Tue) - Optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13250527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Apply map optimization

  • Fixed an issue where the timing of the death scene would be distorted when approaching during the Abyss Follower chase scene.

  • Fixed an issue where the character would move during a cutscene if the movement key was used while using the 9th floor card key.

  • Fixed an issue where the screen would continue to switch if the light switch in the 3rd floor room was continuously operated.

  • Fixed an issue where the dial changes when clicking after unlocking the dial lock

  • Fixed an issue where the Abyss Follower would stop in the passageway while chasing Yoohee.

  • Removal of zombie interaction caught in the pulling egg in the 7th floor shower room

  • Apply to costume damage in the last cutscene on the 10th floor

Changed files in this update

Depot 2473711 Depot 2473711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link