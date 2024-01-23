01/24 (Tue) - Optimization and bug fixes

Apply map optimization

Fixed an issue where the timing of the death scene would be distorted when approaching during the Abyss Follower chase scene.

Fixed an issue where the character would move during a cutscene if the movement key was used while using the 9th floor card key.

Fixed an issue where the screen would continue to switch if the light switch in the 3rd floor room was continuously operated.

Fixed an issue where the dial changes when clicking after unlocking the dial lock

Fixed an issue where the Abyss Follower would stop in the passageway while chasing Yoohee.

Removal of zombie interaction caught in the pulling egg in the 7th floor shower room