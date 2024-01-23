-
Apply map optimization
Fixed an issue where the timing of the death scene would be distorted when approaching during the Abyss Follower chase scene.
Fixed an issue where the character would move during a cutscene if the movement key was used while using the 9th floor card key.
Fixed an issue where the screen would continue to switch if the light switch in the 3rd floor room was continuously operated.
Fixed an issue where the dial changes when clicking after unlocking the dial lock
Fixed an issue where the Abyss Follower would stop in the passageway while chasing Yoohee.
Removal of zombie interaction caught in the pulling egg in the 7th floor shower room
Apply to costume damage in the last cutscene on the 10th floor
Abyss School update for 23 January 2024
01/24 (Tue) - Optimization and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
