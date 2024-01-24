 Skip to content

Plan B: Terraform update for 24 January 2024

Plan B - v0.7.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the v0.7.4 update, lot of small fixes. But also significant performance improvement thanks to a unity update ; hightlight of all the depots in range when you build something ; and a useless but nice "follow cam" on vehicles.

Plan B - v0.7.4 build 807

Improvements:

  • When building an item, hightlight depots that have this item in their range
  • Follow cam on vehicles
  • Updated unity to last LTS version (2022.3.16f1) - better performances
  • Improved road building when owning only part of the road length (show the buildable part in green, and build it)
  • Switch to physical keyboard inputs (it could break some custom bindings)
  • Building destruction fx
  • Straighters roads on build
  • Items icons in color

Balance & tuning:

  • Modified some item colors in zoomed out view

Bugs fix:

  • Fixed remove stop in pause
  • Fixed speed x5 tooltip
  • Fixed road count feedback at build if building over existing road
  • Fixed UI bug on some UI scale
  • Fixed objective text size
  • Improved city renaming
  • Fixed waste disposal "full" indication
  • Fixed shining roads

Minor:

  • Update of Pumping Station model and anim
  • Warning if too many vehicles
  • Simple endgame message
  • Allow more characters in planets names
  • Fixed default view after loading
  • Fixed buildings small containers slot arrows directions
  • Upate localisation from crowdin

