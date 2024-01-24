Here is the v0.7.4 update, lot of small fixes. But also significant performance improvement thanks to a unity update ; hightlight of all the depots in range when you build something ; and a useless but nice "follow cam" on vehicles.
Plan B - v0.7.4 build 807
Improvements:
- When building an item, hightlight depots that have this item in their range
- Follow cam on vehicles
- Updated unity to last LTS version (2022.3.16f1) - better performances
- Improved road building when owning only part of the road length (show the buildable part in green, and build it)
- Switch to physical keyboard inputs (it could break some custom bindings)
- Building destruction fx
- Straighters roads on build
- Items icons in color
Balance & tuning:
- Modified some item colors in zoomed out view
Bugs fix:
- Fixed remove stop in pause
- Fixed speed x5 tooltip
- Fixed road count feedback at build if building over existing road
- Fixed UI bug on some UI scale
- Fixed objective text size
- Improved city renaming
- Fixed waste disposal "full" indication
- Fixed shining roads
Minor:
- Update of Pumping Station model and anim
- Warning if too many vehicles
- Simple endgame message
- Allow more characters in planets names
- Fixed default view after loading
- Fixed buildings small containers slot arrows directions
- Upate localisation from crowdin
