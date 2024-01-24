Here is the v0.7.4 update, lot of small fixes. But also significant performance improvement thanks to a unity update ; hightlight of all the depots in range when you build something ; and a useless but nice "follow cam" on vehicles.

Plan B - v0.7.4 build 807

Improvements:

When building an item, hightlight depots that have this item in their range

Follow cam on vehicles

Updated unity to last LTS version (2022.3.16f1) - better performances

Improved road building when owning only part of the road length (show the buildable part in green, and build it)

Switch to physical keyboard inputs (it could break some custom bindings)

Building destruction fx

Straighters roads on build

Items icons in color

Balance & tuning:

Modified some item colors in zoomed out view

Bugs fix:

Fixed remove stop in pause

Fixed speed x5 tooltip

Fixed road count feedback at build if building over existing road

Fixed UI bug on some UI scale

Fixed objective text size

Improved city renaming

Fixed waste disposal "full" indication

Fixed shining roads

Minor: