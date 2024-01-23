- Fixed an issue where one of the Mark Skills was missing its effect
- Same Sound Effects that trigger on multiple targets like mass buffs, will only play twice at max to
- Fixed an issue with an event where one of the choices would trigger a reaction that should only happen with greedy adventurers
- Added an option to skip animation and sound cues on enemies' turns
- Monk Basic Techniques can now be learned at lvl. 4
- Bard Song Collection I can now be learned at lvl. 4
- Experience gain from enemies have been increased by 50%(This is to test the water a bit)
- Wave-Survival Quests give the highest amount of exp from all the quests now. In combination with the above change, it should be a more attractive quest to quickly raise adventurer level
- Training Ground Upgrades have been rebalanced so that each one raises the level cap for training to the minimum level for the highest generic quest that can appear at your reputation rank
Our Adventurer Guild update for 23 January 2024
Patch 0.747
Patchnotes via Steam Community
