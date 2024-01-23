Small update

Hi!
Thanks for playing the game and for your support!
This update fixes a bug that prevented players from sharing their scenes on Steam Workshop under certain conditions.
We're sorry for the inconvenience.
If you have created a new scene before, tried to share it and it didn't work, please do this to share it - after installing this update:
- edit the scene;
- save it;
- go back to My creations screen and play the scene;
- go back to My creations and share it again.
You should see a link to view it on Steam Workshop (and eventually a link to accept Steam Workshop Terms and Conditions to make your scene public).
Enjoy it!
Changed files in this update