Small update

Meow Moments: Celebrating Together update for 23 January 2024

Hi!
Thanks for playing the game and for your support!
This update fixes a bug that prevented players from sharing their scenes on Steam Workshop under certain conditions.
We're sorry for the inconvenience.

If you have created a new scene before, tried to share it and it didn't work, please do this to share it - after installing this update:

  • edit the scene;
  • save it;
  • go back to My creations screen and play the scene;
  • go back to My creations and share it again.
    You should see a link to view it on Steam Workshop (and eventually a link to accept Steam Workshop Terms and Conditions to make your scene public).

Enjoy it!

