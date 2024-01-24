- Visual issue informing, that blueprints from Airstrip are needed to upgrade not relevant buildings was fixed
- Landmark tab on PC now is correctly blocked/unblocked by story
- Missing information about status of services was added
- Multiple issues in regard to Loan were addressed
Gas Station Simulator update for 24 January 2024
Economy Update Hotfix #4⚒️
Patchnotes via Steam Community
