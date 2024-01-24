 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 24 January 2024

Economy Update Hotfix #4⚒️

Build 13250309

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visual issue informing, that blueprints from Airstrip are needed to upgrade not relevant buildings was fixed
  • Landmark tab on PC now is correctly blocked/unblocked by story
  • Missing information about status of services was added
  • Multiple issues in regard to Loan were addressed

