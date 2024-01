All new player controller changing how the game is played.

-New ability to dash, allowing you to easily break pots or knockback enemies.

-Ability to auto sprint.

-All new smooth look camera and movement, as well as camera bob.

-Crouch and swim has been integrated.

-New tutorials and alert messages when entering harder maps.

-Greatsword now shoots fireballs on bash at level 2 and 3.

-Fixed Ashland outpost shops.

-New details to Old Road and Mara.

-Multiple bug fixes.