Patch 2.5.2

Patch notes:
Bug fixes and improvements:
- fixed issue with texture quality on contest and challenge buttons
- fixed issue where controller would attempt to load precalibration if user is not signed in
- fixed some typos inside settings menu
- optimized loading leaderboards (should be quicker now)
- fixed issue where players weren't able to achieve flight school achievements
- fixed issue where game would get stuck on loading screen due ads being loaded from Firebase
- game security improvements
Changed files in this update