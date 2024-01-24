 Skip to content

FPV.SkyDive update for 24 January 2024

Patch 2.5.2

Patch 2.5.2 · Build 13250171

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

Bug fixes and improvements:

  • fixed issue with texture quality on contest and challenge buttons
  • fixed issue where controller would attempt to load precalibration if user is not signed in
  • fixed some typos inside settings menu
  • optimized loading leaderboards (should be quicker now)
  • fixed issue where players weren't able to achieve flight school achievements
  • fixed issue where game would get stuck on loading screen due ads being loaded from Firebase
  • game security improvements

