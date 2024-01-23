 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fakeway update for 23 January 2024

Added iron helmet, iron breastplate, iron greaves

Share · View all patches · Build 13249950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  1. Iron ingot

  2. Iron helmet

  3. Iron Breastplate

  4. Iron leggings

Repair

  1. Repair ore placement

  2. Fine-tune movement speed and jump height

Plan

  1. Add shoe props

  2. Add treasure chest props

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621 Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link