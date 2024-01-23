Update DLC

 Skip to content

B.E.S.T update for 23 January 2024

Build 13249832 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello !

We have added a new notification ingame from Rufus to tell you if he's hidden or not in a scene :)
Easier to find the last Rufus missing and unlock the renders in the Extras section !

Have Fun !

Dolyla

