Evil Seal - Update 1.0.4

Hi everyone,

I'm thrilled to share some exciting news about the latest update to Evil Seal. Your feedback has been invaluable, and I've been hard at work to enhance your gaming experience. So, without further ado, let's dive into what's new:

📹 In-Game Tutorials: I've introduced in-game tutorials to help you master Evil Seal's mechanics more efficiently. These tutorials cover crucial aspects of the game, including:

🤺 Dodging Enemy Attacks: Learn how to expertly evade enemy strikes with the dodge move, giving you the upper hand in combat.

💥 Blessed Bullets: Discover the power of blessed bullets and how to use them effectively to take down your foes.

🎒 Inventory Combinations: Find out how to combine items from your inventory to craft essential resources for your survival.

💊 Quick Healing: Learn the art of quick healing using collected items, allowing you to heal without navigating the inventory screen.

These tutorials are designed to ensure you can harness your character's abilities to the fullest and elevate your overall enjoyment of Evil Seal.

I understand that Evil Seal offers a variety of challenges, so remember that you can choose your preferred difficulty mode. Whether you seek an easier experience or crave the ultimate challenge, Evil Seal has you covered.

I'm committed to delivering the best gaming experience possible, and these tutorials are a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Give them a try and share your thoughts! Your feedback is immensely valuable as I continue to refine and improve Evil Seal.

Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication. Stay vigilant in the world of Evil Seal!

Best regards,

Raffaele Mandese