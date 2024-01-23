Patch fix #2. 23.01.24

Share · View all patches · Build 13249800 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy



Stalkers!

We present to you a list of changes that were included in today's patch fix:

Fixed an issue with lack of interaction with workbenches.

Fix a bug where text was displayed incorrectly in the quest log.

Incorrect dialogues with Santa Claus have been corrected.

Fixed a bug with resetting camouflage in the Ural jacket.

Important: if you have lost your camouflage, please contact our Technical Support: https://stalkeronline.helpdeskeddy.com/

Sincerely,

SO Team