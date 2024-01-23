 Skip to content

Stay Out update for 23 January 2024

Patch fix #2. 23.01.24

Build 13249800

Stalkers!

We present to you a list of changes that were included in today's patch fix:

  • Fixed an issue with lack of interaction with workbenches.

  • Fix a bug where text was displayed incorrectly in the quest log.

  • Incorrect dialogues with Santa Claus have been corrected.
  • Fixed a bug with resetting camouflage in the Ural jacket.

Important: if you have lost your camouflage, please contact our Technical Support: https://stalkeronline.helpdeskeddy.com/

Sincerely,
SO Team

