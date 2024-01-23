Patch fix #2. 23.01.24

Stalkers!
We present to you a list of changes that were included in today's patch fix:
-
Fixed an issue with lack of interaction with workbenches.
-
Fix a bug where text was displayed incorrectly in the quest log.
-
Incorrect dialogues with Santa Claus have been corrected.
[
-
Fixed a bug with resetting camouflage in the Ural jacket.
Important: if you have lost your camouflage, please contact our Technical Support: https://stalkeronline.helpdeskeddy.com/
Sincerely,
SO Team
Changed files in this update