Remnant Records update for 23 January 2024

Remnant Records is out of Early Access!

Build 13249751

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's the day!
Remnant Records 1.0 is OUT NOW!

The game is now feature-complete, with 4 roles, 6 maps, 6 ghosts, 14 special conditions, 17 perks, 19 skins, and an infinity of procedurally generated stories, made from 123 handcrafted story beats.

New Features

  • NEW GHOST: the ANOMALY. The anomaly can be unlocked at level 6 from the progression screen (in the lobby, click on your level to access it).
  • NEW PERK for the Bodyguard: the decoy.
  • New dynamic music in the lobby room.
  • The title screen has been redone.
  • The game is now fully available in Spanish 🇪🇸.

Adjustments

  • Removed Christmas decorations from the room
  • The number of bell parts that appear during the runner's exorcism now depends on the number of alive players at the start of the exorcism
  • Reduced the minimum duration needed for a mission to grant experience
  • Reworked some parts of Carsley Castle to make it easier to navigate
  • Added pics of Willo, Toulouse, Cookie and Gilly

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a lamp in Rock's End Farmhouse that clipped through the stairs
  • Fixed a bug that caused the "start investigation" message to appear only for the host
  • Fixed a bug that caused footprints not to show up for specific skins when using the electrician's UV light
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cartomancer's deck not to save correctly in some cases
  • Fixed the physics of darts
  • Fixed an issue where, on revival, some UI parts were invisible
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to get one shot in some cases

Thank you all for your support. We hope you'll like it.
Enjoy, exorcists!

Changed files in this update

