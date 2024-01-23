Remnant Records is out of Early Access!

Today's the day!
Remnant Records 1.0 is OUT NOW!
The game is now feature-complete, with 4 roles, 6 maps, 6 ghosts, 14 special conditions, 17 perks, 19 skins, and an infinity of procedurally generated stories, made from 123 handcrafted story beats.
New Features
- NEW GHOST: the ANOMALY. The anomaly can be unlocked at level 6 from the progression screen (in the lobby, click on your level to access it).
- NEW PERK for the Bodyguard: the decoy.
- New dynamic music in the lobby room.
- The title screen has been redone.
- The game is now fully available in Spanish 🇪🇸.
Adjustments
- Removed Christmas decorations from the room
- The number of bell parts that appear during the runner's exorcism now depends on the number of alive players at the start of the exorcism
- Reduced the minimum duration needed for a mission to grant experience
- Reworked some parts of Carsley Castle to make it easier to navigate
- Added pics of Willo, Toulouse, Cookie and Gilly
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a lamp in Rock's End Farmhouse that clipped through the stairs
- Fixed a bug that caused the "start investigation" message to appear only for the host
- Fixed a bug that caused footprints not to show up for specific skins when using the electrician's UV light
- Fixed a bug that caused the cartomancer's deck not to save correctly in some cases
- Fixed the physics of darts
- Fixed an issue where, on revival, some UI parts were invisible
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get one shot in some cases
Thank you all for your support. We hope you'll like it.
Enjoy, exorcists!
