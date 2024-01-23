Remnant Records is out of Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 13249751 · Last edited 23 January 2024 – 15:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Today's the day!

Remnant Records 1.0 is OUT NOW!

The game is now feature-complete, with 4 roles, 6 maps, 6 ghosts, 14 special conditions, 17 perks, 19 skins, and an infinity of procedurally generated stories, made from 123 handcrafted story beats.

New Features

NEW GHOST: the ANOMALY. The anomaly can be unlocked at level 6 from the progression screen (in the lobby, click on your level to access it).

NEW PERK for the Bodyguard: the decoy.

New dynamic music in the lobby room.

The title screen has been redone.

The game is now fully available in Spanish 🇪🇸.

Adjustments

Removed Christmas decorations from the room

The number of bell parts that appear during the runner's exorcism now depends on the number of alive players at the start of the exorcism

Reduced the minimum duration needed for a mission to grant experience

Reworked some parts of Carsley Castle to make it easier to navigate

Added pics of Willo, Toulouse, Cookie and Gilly

Bug Fixes

Fixed a lamp in Rock's End Farmhouse that clipped through the stairs

Fixed a bug that caused the "start investigation" message to appear only for the host

Fixed a bug that caused footprints not to show up for specific skins when using the electrician's UV light

Fixed a bug that caused the cartomancer's deck not to save correctly in some cases

Fixed the physics of darts

Fixed an issue where, on revival, some UI parts were invisible

Fixed a bug that caused players to get one shot in some cases

Thank you all for your support. We hope you'll like it.

Enjoy, exorcists!