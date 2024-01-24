 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wartales update for 24 January 2024

Patch Notes for 24/01/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13249690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartale v1.0.32238

Base Game

Battle
  • Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t end their turn.
  • Fixed an issue where mud would disappear after reloading the save.
  • Fixed an issue where guard’s defenders were equipped with the wrong shields.
  • Fix an issue during Arena fights where crowd requirements would trigger on riposte and DoT damages.
  • The Skill "Harmed and Dangerous" now works as intended.
  • The upgraded Skill "Ovation" now works as intended.
  • Battles that can be escaped can also be won if there are no enemies left.
  • Battles involving merchants attacked by bandits, in which you come to the merchants' rescue, now scale to the region's level in Region Locked mode.
  • Capture can now be done regardless of armour value as long as the target’s health is below 50%.
World
  • Fixed an issue where the Old Wilburt would change face after talking to him.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on destroyed bridges.
  • Items with a sell price greater than their discount price can't be discounted anymore.
  • Fixed the quest “There’s strength in numbers” rewards.
UI
  • Guard stats are now displayed in the unit window.
  • Fixed an issue where tooltip windows would stay displayed during battle when playing with controllers.
  • Fixed an issue where the troop would forget their relations with a jailed unit.
Co-Op
  • Trading routes can not be bought multiple times at once anymore.
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn’t transfer units between 3 or more players if a controller was being used.

Pirates of Belerion

  • Fixed a crash that occured when animals would come to reinforce the enemy troop during sea battles.
  • Sea Lords won’t attack the player right after the final setting fight.
  • Fixed issues when pushing units into targeting zones.
  • Skill "Small Spikes" now works as intended when used while engaged.
  • The skill "Natural Born Hunter" doesn't work when resting at sea anymore.
  • Fixed an issue where the smuggler’s debris road wasn't always visible due to the camera angle.
  • Belerian meals can now be delicious.
  • Fixed tge weight of boat components.

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link