Patch Notes for 24/01/2024

Wartale v1.0.32238
Base Game
Battle
- Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t end their turn.
- Fixed an issue where mud would disappear after reloading the save.
- Fixed an issue where guard’s defenders were equipped with the wrong shields.
- Fix an issue during Arena fights where crowd requirements would trigger on riposte and DoT damages.
- The Skill "Harmed and Dangerous" now works as intended.
- The upgraded Skill "Ovation" now works as intended.
- Battles that can be escaped can also be won if there are no enemies left.
- Battles involving merchants attacked by bandits, in which you come to the merchants' rescue, now scale to the region's level in Region Locked mode.
- Capture can now be done regardless of armour value as long as the target’s health is below 50%.
World
- Fixed an issue where the Old Wilburt would change face after talking to him.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on destroyed bridges.
- Items with a sell price greater than their discount price can't be discounted anymore.
- Fixed the quest “There’s strength in numbers” rewards.
UI
- Guard stats are now displayed in the unit window.
- Fixed an issue where tooltip windows would stay displayed during battle when playing with controllers.
- Fixed an issue where the troop would forget their relations with a jailed unit.
Co-Op
- Trading routes can not be bought multiple times at once anymore.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn’t transfer units between 3 or more players if a controller was being used.
Pirates of Belerion
- Fixed a crash that occured when animals would come to reinforce the enemy troop during sea battles.
- Sea Lords won’t attack the player right after the final setting fight.
- Fixed issues when pushing units into targeting zones.
- Skill "Small Spikes" now works as intended when used while engaged.
- The skill "Natural Born Hunter" doesn't work when resting at sea anymore.
- Fixed an issue where the smuggler’s debris road wasn't always visible due to the camera angle.
- Belerian meals can now be delicious.
- Fixed tge weight of boat components.
Changed files in this update