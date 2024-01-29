 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 29 January 2024

Hotfix 1.5.13 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 13249685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Victorians!

Today we have released a hotfix targeted at a few key crashes in the game today, whilst we previously had said in the last Dev diary that we were unlikely to have more hotfixes. It was deemed important to fix these key crashes in a separate hotfix prior to update 1.6 releasing. Not for problem reports, but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

Patchnotes:

Bugfixes
  • Fixed a crash caused by peace deals allowing to-be-annexed countries to press conquer state wargoals.
  • Fixed an out-of-bounds access crash related to Military Path Arrows
  • Fixed a crash related to Military Path Arrow length

