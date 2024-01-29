Hotfix 1.5.13 is now LIVE!

Hello Victorians!

Today we have released a hotfix targeted at a few key crashes in the game today, whilst we previously had said in the last Dev diary that we were unlikely to have more hotfixes. It was deemed important to fix these key crashes in a separate hotfix prior to update 1.6 releasing. Not for problem reports, but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

Patchnotes:

Bugfixes