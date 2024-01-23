This build has not been seen in a public branch.



New DLC "Matariki Park" is coming February 6 for Way of the Hunter!

Discover New Zealand and its remarkable blend of biomes.

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria - January 23, 2023: Today, THQ Nordic announced the upcoming DLC for Way of the Hunter: Matariki Park. Players will be able to discover the magic of New Zealand, from cascading waterfalls to tranquil beaches.

Matariki Park is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and hunters alike! Traverse hilly or mountainous terrain, home to the unique Himalayan tahr and the mighty Sambar deer, and venture into the lowland forest areas, the domain of the majestic Red deer. Encounter lifelike wildlife in one of the earth's wildest natural settings.

The Matariki Park DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming February 6, 2024 and will be available at an SRP of € 9.99 / $ 9.99 / £ 7.99 / AU$ 13.95 / ¥ 1320.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2698430/Way_of_the_Hunter__Matariki_Park/

Watch the trailer here:

Matariki Park DLC - Overview

Welcome to Matariki! Matariki Park is a world unto itself, featuring lakes, dams, beaches, dense forests, steep hills, hidden caverns, rivers, and rainforests. It offers a vast array of biomes and wildlife, from Feral pigs and goats unique to Way of the Hunter’s New Zealand, to wild ducks and Sika deer. Enjoy seeing all the animals that have been introduced in recent centuries who have made it their new home.

The Matariki Park DLC will be available at an SRP of € 9.99 / $ 9.99 / £ 7.99 / AU$ 13.95 / ¥ 1320. The base game is required to play the DLC. Way of the Hunter is available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99.

Get the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

For more info:

Website: http://wayofthehunter.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/wayofthehunter

Enjoy & stay tuned!