Open Mod 2024.1.11 [23-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big issue where the customize menu dropdowns would have all the items unlocked for a fraction of a second, allowing players to equip attachments over the budget if they were very fast and selecting them before they would lock. Now the dropdown items are locked by default and will unlock after loading

Added/Changed:

-all lightmaps in all maps have been adjusted and rebaked to fit the new lighting post processing and not have a too big difference in brightness between no post processing and post processing on