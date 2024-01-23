 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Train Home update for 23 January 2024

The Making of Last Train Home: Episode 6

Share · View all patches · Build 13249456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Legionaries!

Welcome to the sixth episode of the Making of Last Train Home documentary series! Dive in to discover how music, sound, cutscenes, and animations found their way into the heart of the game.

In this captivating documentary series, you will find out details about Ashborne Games's history, familiarize yourself with the members of the studio, and discover interesting facts about Last Train Home's development. If you haven't seen the previous episodes, make sure to catch up.

Here is the list of the previous episodes:

Establishment of the studio
Narrative
Creation Process
World Design & Art
Game Building & Quality Control

Last Train Home is a survival strategy in which players lead a group of Czechoslovak soldiers back home in the aftermath of World War I. You're welcome to try out the demo, available on our Steam page.

Enjoy the sixth installment of the documentary, and share your thoughts with us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1469610/Last_Train_Home/

Last Train Home
Ashborne Games
THQ Nordic

Changed depots in dailyship branch

View more data in app history for build 13249456
Depot 1469611 Depot 1469611
Depot 2617710 Depot 2617710
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link