The Making of Last Train Home: Episode 6

Greetings, Legionaries!

Welcome to the sixth episode of the Making of Last Train Home documentary series! Dive in to discover how music, sound, cutscenes, and animations found their way into the heart of the game.

In this captivating documentary series, you will find out details about Ashborne Games's history, familiarize yourself with the members of the studio, and discover interesting facts about Last Train Home's development. If you haven't seen the previous episodes, make sure to catch up.

Here is the list of the previous episodes:

Establishment of the studio

Narrative

Creation Process

World Design & Art

Game Building & Quality Control

Last Train Home is a survival strategy in which players lead a group of Czechoslovak soldiers back home in the aftermath of World War I. You're welcome to try out the demo, available on our Steam page.

Enjoy the sixth installment of the documentary, and share your thoughts with us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1469610/Last_Train_Home/

Last Train Home

Ashborne Games

THQ Nordic