Hi Shredders,

We've put together a patch to address the following issues and improvements:

[Bug] Fixed stat related achievements

[Bug] Wrong collectibles count fix

[Bug] Fixed control issue when riding out of slippery surfaces

[Bug] Fixed a rare issue when players could be stuck in menu navigation

*[Improvement] Better regions handling in replay editor

Have fun,

The Shredders Team