This is a very small hotfix that just fixes grenades and Disc Saws not being usable, a bug that was introduced in the last patch due to a spelling change. Whoops! ːsteamfacepalmː
REDSHOT update for 23 January 2024
Grenade and Sawdisc hotfix
