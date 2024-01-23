 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 23 January 2024

Grenade and Sawdisc hotfix

Build 13249353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very small hotfix that just fixes grenades and Disc Saws not being usable, a bug that was introduced in the last patch due to a spelling change. Whoops! ːsteamfacepalmː

