DDI Rally Championship update for 23 January 2024

v0.0.8

Build 13249261 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added a CRT Effect option in the graphics settings
  • Stopped it raining and snowing inside tunnels
  • Started modelling and adding buildings around the stages

