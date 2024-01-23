Spider Model Optimization
Add Fat Monster
New mushroom species added
Fix animal animation jitter issue
Newly added autumn vegetation
Optimization of transport aircraft models
Grassland Shadow Optimization
Newly added skydiving tower
New parachute and gliding modes added
Map identification optimization
The Red Beret update for 23 January 2024
20240123Version
