Patch 1.0.16 - various fixes

Hey folks!

This patch addresses various issues, including various issues with the infamous "Gun Schizo" achievement.

"Gun Schizo" achievement fixes and changes:

the description has been updated to better reflect the unlock criteria

fixed the achievement not granting when unlocking certain weapon mods in a certain order

fixed incorrect counting of mods to unlock, leading to being capable of unlocking the achievement early

the achievement will now be unlocked when starting New Game+ when it is eligible for unlocking

fixed grenade shrapnel passing through walls when the grenade is positioned at the right position

fixed a crash related to the music system that required following a very specific pattern of actions

fixed being able to break windows by throwing objects at shallow angles

fixed broken windows appearing in places of windows broken at shallow enough angles where they shouldn't

fixed crash on save when playing with the custom difficulty and the "Randomize radios" difficulty mutator enabled

fixed actions not working correctly on chinese keyboard layouts

fixed starting money on New Game+ being improperly calculated