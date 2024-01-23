Patch 1.0.16 - various fixes

Hey folks!
This patch addresses various issues, including various issues with the infamous "Gun Schizo" achievement.
-
"Gun Schizo" achievement fixes and changes:
-
the description has been updated to better reflect the unlock criteria
-
fixed the achievement not granting when unlocking certain weapon mods in a certain order
-
fixed incorrect counting of mods to unlock, leading to being capable of unlocking the achievement early
-
the achievement will now be unlocked when starting New Game+ when it is eligible for unlocking
-
fixed grenade shrapnel passing through walls when the grenade is positioned at the right position
-
fixed a crash related to the music system that required following a very specific pattern of actions
-
fixed being able to break windows by throwing objects at shallow angles
-
fixed broken windows appearing in places of windows broken at shallow enough angles where they shouldn't
-
fixed crash on save when playing with the custom difficulty and the "Randomize radios" difficulty mutator enabled
-
fixed actions not working correctly on chinese keyboard layouts
-
fixed starting money on New Game+ being improperly calculated
-
improved monitors wider than 16:9 support (21:9, 28:9, 32:9, etc.)
Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
