Wicked Times update for 23 January 2024

Patch 1.72

Build 13249103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.72 fixes a bug with farming giving the gain of 4 hours instead of 3 when you had actually worked 3.
Few other minor fixes.

