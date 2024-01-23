Patch 1.72 fixes a bug with farming giving the gain of 4 hours instead of 3 when you had actually worked 3.
Few other minor fixes.
Wicked Times update for 23 January 2024
Patch 1.72
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch 1.72 fixes a bug with farming giving the gain of 4 hours instead of 3 when you had actually worked 3.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2604242 Depot 2604242
- Loading history…
Depot 2604243 Depot 2604243
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update