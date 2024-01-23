❄️Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow Launch❗️

Hello Snow Plowing Simulator fans,
Today is Snowplow Mailbox Hockney Day❗️
To celebrate that we have launched a ❄️free prologue❄️ of Snow Plowing Simulator Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow
If you like the first snow prologue or/and want to support the devteam. Add full game to your wishlist✅
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096030/Snow_Plowing_Simulator/
Here you can watch new launch trailer
Sit back, download, relax, and start plowing. A lot of snow awaits you!
Have fun,
FreeMind team.
