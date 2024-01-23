 Skip to content

Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow update for 23 January 2024

❄️Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow Launch❗️

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Snow Plowing Simulator fans,
Today is Snowplow Mailbox Hockney Day❗️

To celebrate that we have launched a ❄️free prologue❄️ of Snow Plowing Simulator Snow Plowing Simulator - First Snow

If you like the first snow prologue or/and want to support the devteam. Add full game to your wishlist✅

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096030/Snow_Plowing_Simulator/

Here you can watch new launch trailer

Sit back, download, relax, and start plowing. A lot of snow awaits you!

Have fun,
FreeMind team.

