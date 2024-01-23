 Skip to content

Manor Madness update for 23 January 2024

Version 2.2 from 23-01-2024

Version 2.2 from 23-01-2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Achievements for Recurring Players
Added Paintings and Soap
Fixed Issue with Dev Console pausing the entire game
Updated App Icon

