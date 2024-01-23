Fixed Achievements for Recurring Players
Added Paintings and Soap
Fixed Issue with Dev Console pausing the entire game
Updated App Icon
Manor Madness update for 23 January 2024
Version 2.2 from 23-01-2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
