early access 1.19

Highlights
- A small turn number indicator has been added to combats!
- 7 new cards have been added to the game!
Smite Alpha, Smite Beta, Smite Gamma (Mage)
Break All Limits (Bruiser)
Consult The Moon (Rogue)
Improve Aim (Sentinel)
Lucky Find (Sentinel)
- Arcane Mage now starts with 2 Smite Alphas instead of 2 regular Strikes. When the Arcane Mage reaches Class Level 11, the Smite Alphas receive a Wooden Bow, gaining +1 range.
Balance Changes
Enemies
Necromancer
(Final Boss)
- Luck: 60 >>> 50
- Attack: 120 >>> 100
- Defense: 100 >>> 80
Trinkets
Raven Scout
- No longer stackable.
- Added effect: Remove one more stack of Blind at the end of each of your turns. (It still reveals all nodes in sector maps)
Bug Fixes
- Bug Fix: Power Break, Heavy Strike and Bolster Strike didn't appear when filtering for Bruiser cards in the Card List.
- Bug Fix: While casting a card, hovering over another card no longer messes up the targeting, forcing you to cancel and begin the cast again.
- Bug Fix: The Campaign Progress Panel now correctly counts classes with Class Level higher than 20 as progress.
- Bug Fix: Misclick prevention: Ghost Steps no longer gets cast to the last hovered tile when you cast it on an empty tile.
- Bug Fix: Always Close no longer allows you to move to the same tile as another unit.
- Bug Fix: Minotaurs and Ice Minotaurs no longer deal damage to units they pass through during forced movements caused by cards like Taunt or Enrage.
Changed files in this update