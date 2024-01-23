 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 23 January 2024

early access 1.19

Share · View all patches · Build 13248851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A small turn number indicator has been added to combats!

  • 7 new cards have been added to the game!
Smite Alpha, Smite Beta, Smite Gamma (Mage)

Break All Limits (Bruiser)

Consult The Moon (Rogue)

Improve Aim (Sentinel)

Lucky Find (Sentinel)

  • Arcane Mage now starts with 2 Smite Alphas instead of 2 regular Strikes. When the Arcane Mage reaches Class Level 11, the Smite Alphas receive a Wooden Bow, gaining +1 range.

Balance Changes

Enemies

Necromancer

(Final Boss)

  • Luck: 60 >>> 50
  • Attack: 120 >>> 100
  • Defense: 100 >>> 80

Trinkets

Raven Scout
  • No longer stackable.
  • Added effect: Remove one more stack of Blind at the end of each of your turns. (It still reveals all nodes in sector maps)

Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix: Power Break, Heavy Strike and Bolster Strike didn't appear when filtering for Bruiser cards in the Card List.
  • Bug Fix: While casting a card, hovering over another card no longer messes up the targeting, forcing you to cancel and begin the cast again.
  • Bug Fix: The Campaign Progress Panel now correctly counts classes with Class Level higher than 20 as progress.
  • Bug Fix: Misclick prevention: Ghost Steps no longer gets cast to the last hovered tile when you cast it on an empty tile.
  • Bug Fix: Always Close no longer allows you to move to the same tile as another unit.
  • Bug Fix: Minotaurs and Ice Minotaurs no longer deal damage to units they pass through during forced movements caused by cards like Taunt or Enrage.

